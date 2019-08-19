Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) as Shares Rose; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Edgar Lomax Co Cut Its Holding by $3.30 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 15,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 45,109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 61,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 448,316 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 78,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.39M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 28.47 million shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94M for 20.74 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 12,208 shares to 39,222 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 109,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust Named as One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camden Property Trust 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis And Ranking Of Residential REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adelante Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 729,058 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 14.17 million shares stake. British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Eii Capital Mngmt reported 13,717 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 19 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 2,950 were accumulated by Alphamark Advsrs Lc. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 701,393 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 25,900 shares. Smithfield stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd invested in 0.11% or 51,387 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Lc holds 2,400 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 122,425 shares to 261,600 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Com (NYSE:BK) by 143,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).