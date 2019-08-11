Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Position in Wayfair (W) as Valuation Declined; Bandera Partners Trimmed Its Lubys (LUB) Position by $575,933

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3,064 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 6,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.67 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.44% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.0127 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1627. About 951 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 246 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co holds 104,565 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Ltd holds 3,946 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 14,840 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 3.12 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Pathstone Family Office Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,302 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 10,300 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 195,900 shares. Automobile Association owns 10,403 shares. Advisory Lc holds 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 3,160 shares. Hrt Lc owns 5,587 shares. One Trading Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 0% or 2,157 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 30,391 shares to 41,862 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX) by 112,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX).

