Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Position in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by $3.50 Million; Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding by $324,146

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 82.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 139,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The hedge fund held 29,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 169,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 47,720 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 126,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 132,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. About 3.49M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 10.16M shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,389 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Dt Investment Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Monarch Mgmt stated it has 16,179 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 202,173 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,808 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 12.16 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 49,687 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 354 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Communications, a New York-based fund reported 554,113 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 45,890 shares. Lau Ltd Liability has 5,112 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Natl Bank And has 1.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 62,790 shares to 201,581 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Us Mark (TILT) by 4,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Pubg Co New by 27,399 shares to 106,693 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inc has 37,951 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Dana Inv Advsr invested in 389,959 shares. 2.18 million are held by Van Eck Assoc. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 13,176 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc holds 0.11% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 4,210 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 8,587 shares. 9,562 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Lc. Alps Advisors reported 47,873 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 562,655 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 33 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.05% or 54,368 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 22,513 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).