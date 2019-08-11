Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stake; GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHARES (LVVEF) Shorts Lowered By 69.39%

GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LVVEF) had a decrease of 69.39% in short interest. LVVEF’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 69.39% from 4,900 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 0 days are for GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LVVEF)’s short sellers to cover LVVEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.95% or $0.0074 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0456. About 600 shares traded. Globalive Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVEF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) stake by 71.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 494,681 shares as Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN)’s stock declined 73.16%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 194,648 shares with $909,000 value, down from 689,329 last quarter. Superior Energy Svcs Inc now has $100.21 million valuation. The stock increased 8.64% or $0.0509 during the last trading session, reaching $0.64. About 4.18 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) stake by 109,557 shares to 128,748 valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tribune Pubg Co New stake by 27,399 shares and now owns 106,693 shares. Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Superior Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SPN in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $42,850 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). The Florida-based Raymond James Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Mutual Of America Cap Management has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 611,152 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.09% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Brinker Cap accumulated 45,881 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 22,991 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 89,930 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 1.07 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 52,560 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Capital Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Van Eck Assocs has 2.20 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 74 are owned by Tortoise Cap Advisors. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).