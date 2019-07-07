Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut By $1.97 Million Its Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Stake; Shorts at Vse (VSEC) Lowered By 1.6%

Vse Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) had a decrease of 1.6% in short interest. VSEC’s SI was 116,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.6% from 118,400 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Vse Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s short sellers to cover VSEC’s short positions. The SI to Vse Corporation’s float is 1.35%. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 4,662 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 43.93% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 58.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 98,521 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock rose 5.02%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 69,621 shares with $1.42M value, down from 168,142 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 757,681 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold VSE Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,069 shares. Koonce Calvin Scott has invested 100% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). 8,340 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Charles Schwab Incorporated accumulated 49,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Incorporated has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 4,180 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Swiss Retail Bank has 15,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Lp owns 15,670 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) or 22,251 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 632,998 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265,641 activity. The insider KIERNAN THOMAS M bought 400 shares worth $10,800. LOFTUS THOMAS R also bought $69,000 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 3,600 shares valued at $98,820 was bought by CUOMO JOHN A. The insider KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT bought 3,300 shares worth $87,021.

More notable recent VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A -11% Earnings Drop, Is VSE Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VSEC) A Concern? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact VSE Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VSEC) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By VSE Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:VSEC) 7.8% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VSE Corporation (VSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Research Report Identifies DLH, SCYNEXIS, VSE, Tandy Leather Factory, Ecology and Environment, and Protective Insurance with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $296.96 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BLMN or WEN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Del Friscoâ€™s Restaurant Group Deal: DFRG Stock Shoots Higher on Buyout – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “USMJ With KALY and WCVC Target Intersection of $16B CBD Sector and $9.5B Plant Based Protein Sector – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset reported 0.16% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 175,565 shares stake. Gam Ag invested 0.02% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 2.03M shares. Geode Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.12 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 226,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Lp stated it has 708,079 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. One Trading LP has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 36 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.17% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 73,105 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 6,931 shares. Amer Insurance Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 185,325 shares. Shell Asset Management Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 54 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Tegna Inc stake by 38,331 shares to 78,047 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) stake by 73,141 shares and now owns 92,739 shares. Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) earned “Buy” rating by William Blair on Thursday, February 14. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Monday, March 11 report.