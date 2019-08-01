Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Scansource (SCSC) Stake; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Position in Caterpillar Com (CAT) Has Lowered by $509,895 as Share Value Declined

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 373.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 73,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 92,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 19,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 75,278 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $126.77. About 4.93 million shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares to 375,400 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 2.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1,683 shares. Bb&T accumulated 0.12% or 48,145 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Colonial Trust Advsrs accumulated 0.53% or 20,730 shares. Art Ltd Co owns 48,147 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 198,337 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company owns 216,789 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Indiana-based Spectrum Gru Inc has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Howe Rusling reported 4,519 shares. 7,328 are held by Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv. Fisher Asset Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Loudon Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.55% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 13,172 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65B for 10.97 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 261,800 shares to 105,600 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 106,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,529 shares, and cut its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 52,578 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp holds 31,890 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 6,772 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 13,580 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 26,910 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 34,997 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 526 shares. Cap Mngmt Associates Ny holds 9,500 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Martingale Asset LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). 13,401 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. D E Shaw & owns 22,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cray Inc. (CRAY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Scansource Inc (SCSC) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ScanSource, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.