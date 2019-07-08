Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stake by $770,627; Lafitte Capital Management LP Increases Position in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 45,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,579 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 62,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 58,105 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient-Meridian; 17/05/2018 – LINCOLN PROPERTY CO. BUYS MERIDIAN AT CARLYLE APARTMENTS; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient.-Meridian; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS CONTRACT WITH NZAS SEPARATE TO 2030 AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk Series; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN FEBRUARY 2018 DECREASED BY 12.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 10/05/2018 – Supplies of critical auto components are being threatened after a fire at a Meridian Lightweight Technologies plant knocked out its production; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – LOURDES WELTZIEN, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, LIFE SCIENCE, AND WILL LEAD LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Compass Health Systems Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotic Automation to Improve Revenue Cycle Management Efficien; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Industries To Acquire A Transactional Virtual Currency Company

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 19,461 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. On Friday, May 10 PHILLIPS DAVID bought $57,015 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) or 5,000 shares. The insider Rice John McCune Jr. bought $22,516.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 84,685 shares to 4,070 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.