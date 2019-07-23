Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Fedex (Call) (FDX) Position by $615,400; Valuation Declined; Carmignac Gestion Position in Sm Energy Co (SM) Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 72,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,482 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 355,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 1.95M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (Call) (FDX) by 485.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,100 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $744,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $173.42. About 2.19 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.12M for 253.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

