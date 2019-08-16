Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Dynex Cap (DX) Holding; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Increased Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 68.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired 6,676 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 16,356 shares with $1.04M value, up from 9,680 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 754,330 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Dynex Cap Inc (DX) stake by 728.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 112,044 shares as Dynex Cap Inc (DX)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 127,434 shares with $768,000 value, up from 15,390 last quarter. Dynex Cap Inc now has $367.86 million valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 164,706 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 16.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). National Pension reported 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co has 65,600 shares. Punch & Associate holds 0.61% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 112,689 shares. 63,015 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. 10,057 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.61% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Axa has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 1.35M are owned by Charles Schwab Inc. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Chase Counsel has 2.42% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.23% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Williams Jones And Assocs Lc invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 29,015 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 48.58% above currents $45.43 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 20,962 shares to 3,874 valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 600 shares and now owns 700 shares. National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold DX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 23,214 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 169,489 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp reported 471,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 45,521 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 43,559 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0% or 43,269 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.17% or 310,600 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 78,141 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 176,825 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 7,375 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 6,612 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

More notable recent Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Dynex Capital (DX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “QIAGEN’s New QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel Demonstrates Excellent Performance in Multicenter Clinical Study in Europe – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.