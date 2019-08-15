Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted By $1.31 Million Its Nic (EGOV) Stake; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Nic Inc (EGOV) stake by 698.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 77,228 shares as Nic Inc (EGOV)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 88,280 shares with $1.51M value, up from 11,052 last quarter. Nic Inc now has $1.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 169,982 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23c; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 20/04/2018 – Dodge Globe: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 16/05/2018 – Italy April Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 17/04/2018 – Italy March Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 04/05/2018 – Short review: Dear Martin by Nic Stone

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 50,245 shares with $5.93M value, down from 53,490 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.81. About 20.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) stake by 106,979 shares to 31,529 valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) stake by 42,315 shares and now owns 39,907 shares. Wideopenwest Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 272,829 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,795 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 5,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 61,198 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Riverhead Capital has 7,298 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 2.27M shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 1,167 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Bahl And Gaynor reported 158,350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.23% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Bogle Investment LP De holds 85,104 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New York-based Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 12,904 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Ridge has 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,015 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 1.23% or 303,715 shares. Lynch And In holds 6.07% or 155,107 shares. Quantum accumulated 11,530 shares. Causeway Capital Limited Liability Co reported 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 240,587 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,106 shares. Argyle Cap Inc invested in 3.71% or 81,798 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 14.44M shares or 1.46% of the stock. Aull And Monroe Invest, a Alabama-based fund reported 17,304 shares. Tdam Usa holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 548,695 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 144,070 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Acg Wealth reported 168,936 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company owns 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,043 shares. Capital Research Invsts stated it has 97.79 million shares.