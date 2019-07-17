Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted By $1.31 Million Its Nic (EGOV) Holding; Transenterix Has 1.79 Sentiment

Transenterix Inc (TRXC) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 61 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 34 sold and decreased holdings in Transenterix Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 71.78 million shares, up from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Transenterix Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 41 New Position: 20.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Nic Inc (EGOV) stake by 698.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 77,228 shares as Nic Inc (EGOV)’s stock declined 5.24%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 88,280 shares with $1.51M value, up from 11,052 last quarter. Nic Inc now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 212,495 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 10/05/2018 – Arkansas Reminds Nurses to Renew Their Professional Nursing License Online; 30/03/2018 – Italy March Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table); 18/05/2018 – Kentucky Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Launches Online Registration Application; 30/04/2018 – NIC Earns 23 Cents Per Share on Total Revenues of $86.7 Million; 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance; 04/05/2018 – TV Guide: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 08/05/2018 – Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Redesigns Website and Mobile App; 24/04/2018 – StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT; 10/04/2018 – NIC Honored Among Best in Interactive Media for Work with Government Partners; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q Rev $86.7M

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MIXT or EGOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NIC Inc. (EGOV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Share Price Is Down 13% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bond Proxies: Playing Defense for Alpha – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 25,867 are held by Zebra Capital. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Ajo LP reported 0.02% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). The Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares Trust has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Secor Capital Advsrs LP reported 0.31% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership reported 1,516 shares. Alps holds 24,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 703,053 shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 46,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.02% or 158,350 shares. Sei Invests Co owns 95,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG) stake by 26,500 shares to 12,000 valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,207 shares and now owns 2,393 shares. Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company has market cap of $295.58 million. The firm offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.

More notable recent TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Sale of AutoLap Assets – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TransEnterix, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TransEnterix to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TransEnterix Announces Japanese Regulatory Approval of the Senhance Surgical System – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TransEnterix Schedules First Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for May 9, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 1.30M shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) has declined 41.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 25/04/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q EPS 0c; 29/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX: FDA CLEARANCE FOR SENHANCE EXPANDED INDICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Loss $76.2M; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System; 28/05/2018 – transenterix, inc. | transenterix senhance surgical system | K180163 | 05/25/2018 |