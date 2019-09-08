Secor Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) as Market Valuation Declined; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stake Lifted by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 494,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 194,648 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 689,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.59% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3542. About 12.55 million shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 319.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 11,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 2,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $419.4. About 278,943 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,205 shares to 21,305 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc accumulated 203 shares or 0% of the stock. 15.36 million are held by Vanguard. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 138,827 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 35,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 2.20M shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.02% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 253,825 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 346,818 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 147,626 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Mitchell Gru stated it has 429,845 shares.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 10,044 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability accumulated 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.1% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% or 13,000 shares. 7,935 are owned by Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Cleararc Cap holds 969 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 46,467 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 402,416 were reported by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 1,830 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us holds 62,543 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 6,449 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 17,719 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 13,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,828 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.