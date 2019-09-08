Secor Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) as Stock Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 2,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares to 489,331 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 48,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $698.10M for 36.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 77,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 1,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Century Cos owns 7,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,606 shares. Allen Ltd Liability Com reported 1,451 shares. L & S Advisors reported 0.23% stake. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 16 shares. 2.39 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1,247 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt holds 1.38% or 122,870 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 2.21 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 25,164 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 18,077 shares. Vulcan Value Partners invested in 3.77% or 2.29M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 7,787 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 13,121 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr reported 11 shares. Riverhead Limited Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,338 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 88,200 shares. Assetmark Inc has 7,437 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 12,295 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,133 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 2.06% or 22,332 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co reported 8,216 shares stake. 5,130 were reported by Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co owns 23,080 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Westwood Gru stated it has 168,377 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynex Cap Inc (NYSE:DX) by 112,044 shares to 127,434 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 28,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.