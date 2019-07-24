Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by $444,790 as Share Price Declined; Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Valuation Rose While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Lifted Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 30,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.01M market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 179,892 shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 21/03/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ “Journey to the Top – Female Leadership Forum “; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 41,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,292 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.41M, up from 558,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.67. About 662,581 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HSII’s profit will be $11.66 million for 12.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.