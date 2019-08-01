Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut Encore Wire (WIRE) Position as Stock Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 482 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,138 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 1,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.51 million shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 81.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 29,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 6,422 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 35,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 94,110 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,205 shares to 21,305 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 9,338 shares to 19,230 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 218,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,923 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.