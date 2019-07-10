Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut By $1.92 Million Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding; Davis Selected Advisers Trimmed Its Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) stake by 33.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 36,960 shares as Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s stock rose 0.18%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 74,064 shares with $3.87M value, down from 111,024 last quarter. Sei Investments Co now has $8.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 220,209 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 9,120 shares as Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 156,430 shares with $31.40 million value, down from 165,550 last quarter. Avalonbay Communities Inc. now has $29.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.82. About 343,989 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Davis Selected Advisers increased Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) stake by 3,530 shares to 137,880 valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Quotient Technology Inc. stake by 179,862 shares and now owns 4.74M shares. Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AVB in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Management Nv has invested 1.56% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 26,665 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.14% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 30,839 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Intact Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 21,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com reported 86,795 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg stated it has 54,922 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 129,968 were reported by D E Shaw & Co Inc. Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.08M shares. Allstate invested in 5,459 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Washington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,613 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 210,566 shares.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.01 million for 23.03 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd, New York-based fund reported 64,220 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 37,590 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 595,107 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ameriprise Inc holds 1.73 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0% or 4,019 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 450 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc accumulated 301,463 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity has invested 0.18% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 181,750 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Amer Century Inc reported 130,513 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 1.62% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 15.82 million shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) stake by 64,912 shares to 79,793 valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Tegna Inc stake by 38,331 shares and now owns 78,047 shares. Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. WITHROW WAYNE sold 1,500 shares worth $75,165. KLAUDER PAUL bought $154,909 worth of stock.