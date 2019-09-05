Secor Capital Advisors LP Boosted By $361,888 Its Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Position; MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (MDPHF) Shorts Increased By 22.2%

MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDPHF) had an increase of 22.2% in short interest. MDPHF’s SI was 51,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.2% from 41,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 512 days are for MONADELPHOUS GROUP ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDPHF)’s short sellers to cover MDPHF’s short positions. It closed at $12.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) stake by 461.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 180,944 shares as Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL)’s stock rose 3.17%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 220,164 shares with $566,000 value, up from 39,220 last quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $290.80M valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.735. About 408,908 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 12/04/2018 – RIGEL TRIMS GAIN TO 10% AFTER 40% INTRADAY SPIKE; 09/03/2018 – RIGEL FILES $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL SAYS PDUFA ACTION DATE APRIL 17 FOR FOSTAMATINIB FOR ITP; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL NAMES DEAN SCHORNO AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Achieve Statistical Significance for Its Primary Endpoint; 29/05/2018 – Rigel Announces Availability of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ drug for rare bleeding disorder; 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Announces Topline Data from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of Fostamatinib in lgA Nephropathy; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) stake by 20,509 shares to 21,024 valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) stake by 45,500 shares and now owns 16,100 shares. Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was reduced too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Schorno Dean L, worth $106,544 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% stake. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com invested in 21,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 280,374 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 11,098 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). 6,473 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,351 shares. Axa holds 91,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,865 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 83,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 480,000 shares in its portfolio. 62,500 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Engineering Construction; and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.