Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59 Tractor Supply Company 102 1.52 N/A 4.38 24.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Secoo Holding Limited and Tractor Supply Company. Tractor Supply Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Secoo Holding Limited. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Secoo Holding Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Tractor Supply Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Liquidity

Secoo Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tractor Supply Company are 1.6 and 0.2 respectively. Secoo Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Secoo Holding Limited and Tractor Supply Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80

Secoo Holding Limited’s average price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 24.02%. Tractor Supply Company on the other hand boasts of a $118.4 average price target and a 13.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Secoo Holding Limited seems more appealing than Tractor Supply Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.9% of Secoo Holding Limited shares and 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91% Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited has -11.91% weaker performance while Tractor Supply Company has 30.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 10 of the 12 factors Secoo Holding Limited.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.