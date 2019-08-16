Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59 MarineMax Inc. 17 0.25 N/A 1.68 9.20

In table 1 we can see Secoo Holding Limited and MarineMax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MarineMax Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Secoo Holding Limited. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Secoo Holding Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than MarineMax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3% MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Liquidity

3.4 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Secoo Holding Limited. Its rival MarineMax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Secoo Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MarineMax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Secoo Holding Limited and MarineMax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Secoo Holding Limited has a consensus target price of $9.5, and a 29.08% upside potential. Meanwhile, MarineMax Inc.’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 70.02%. The results provided earlier shows that MarineMax Inc. appears more favorable than Secoo Holding Limited, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Secoo Holding Limited and MarineMax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.9% and 88.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of MarineMax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91% MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited was less bearish than MarineMax Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors MarineMax Inc. beats Secoo Holding Limited.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.