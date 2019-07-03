Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.42 21.09 Jumia Technologies AG 29 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Secoo Holding Limited and Jumia Technologies AG.

Profitability

Table 2 has Secoo Holding Limited and Jumia Technologies AG’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 10.9% 5.4% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Secoo Holding Limited and Jumia Technologies AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Jumia Technologies AG 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Jumia Technologies AG’s consensus target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 34.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.4% of Secoo Holding Limited shares and 0% of Jumia Technologies AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -8.53% -12.49% 2.89% -2.41% -13.17% -1.87% Jumia Technologies AG -29.21% -26.54% 0% 0% 0% -7.93%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Jumia Technologies AG.

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats Jumia Technologies AG on 6 of the 8 factors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.