Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59 Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74

Table 1 demonstrates Secoo Holding Limited and Barnes & Noble Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Barnes & Noble Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Secoo Holding Limited. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Secoo Holding Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Secoo Holding Limited and Barnes & Noble Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3% Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2%

Liquidity

Secoo Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Barnes & Noble Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. Secoo Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Barnes & Noble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Secoo Holding Limited and Barnes & Noble Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Secoo Holding Limited has a 27.01% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.5. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Inc.’s potential upside is 7.86% and its consensus price target is $7. Based on the results given earlier, Secoo Holding Limited is looking more favorable than Barnes & Noble Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Secoo Holding Limited and Barnes & Noble Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.9% and 76%. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91% Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. has weaker performance than Secoo Holding Limited

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats on 8 of the 10 factors Barnes & Noble Inc.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.