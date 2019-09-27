Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Touches $6.61 Low on Sep, 27; Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Covered By 3 Bulls

The stock of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) reached all time low today, Sep, 27 and still has $6.35 target or 4.00% below today’s $6.61 share price. This indicates more downside for the $332.12M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.35 PT is reached, the company will be worth $13.28 million less. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 34,742 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 30/03/2018 – Secoo’s designer channel cooperated with more than 300 indie designers from Top 100 and Ontime Show; 26/04/2018 – Secoo Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2017; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q EPS 27c; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/03/2018 – Luxury E-commerce Secoo Expands Exclusive Brick-and-Mortar Experience to Couture Cocktails; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Rev $217M; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Acquires Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 Secoo’s New Retail Campaign Reveals its Ambitions in Ecosystem-building; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.27

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.18% above currents $205.66 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 20. See Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) latest ratings:

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $39.83 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.31 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 166,316 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. South State Corporation owns 100 shares. Da Davidson has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 29,883 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,669 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd stated it has 5,985 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hgk Asset Mngmt owns 1.76% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 30,780 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 35,650 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Weik Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nippon Life Americas Incorporated has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,858 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 59,007 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 446,921 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

