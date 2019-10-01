Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Touches $6.47 Low on Oct, 1; PROFILE SOLUTIONS (PSIQ) Shorts Lowered By 97.44%

PROFILE SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:PSIQ) had a decrease of 97.44% in short interest. PSIQ’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 97.44% from 3,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) reached all time low today, Oct, 1 and still has $6.21 target or 4.00% below today’s $6.47 share price. This indicates more downside for the $324.83 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.21 PT is reached, the company will be worth $12.99 million less. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 63,016 shares traded or 63.78% up from the average. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 30/03/2018 – Secoo’s designer channel cooperated with more than 300 indie designers from Top 100 and Ontime Show; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.27; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding Sees 1Q Rev CNY760M-CNY775M; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Acquires Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 17/04/2018 – Secoo Aims to Structure a Lifestyle Premium Platform by Expanding Business; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – SECOO ENTERS LIFESTYLE BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING A CAISSA TRAVEL; 21/05/2018 – Korean Cosmetic Machine PLABEAU Exclusively Available on Secoo; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Adj EPS 50c

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $324.83 million. The firm provides upscale brand services and products, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale services and products.

Profile Solutions, Inc. designs, develops, manufacturers, and sells security identification products and systems for Fortune 100 customers, law enforcement and government agencies/facilities, and medical and recreational cannabis industry-related businesses. The company has market cap of $10.21 million. It offers Access-IT, an access control solution that is used to permit access to locked offices of buildings and other secured areas to selected individuals; Profile W/R, a work release solution to track work release individuals from secure facilities; CannaVend, an OEM vending solution; Profile Tracker, an airline and transportation monitoring system for cargo, transport, check-in, and reporting; and a biometric access control and time and attendance system. It currently has negative earnings.

