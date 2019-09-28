Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Reaches $6.56 52 Week Low; Cutera (CUTR) Sentiment Is 1.07

Cutera Inc (CUTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 49 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 46 sold and reduced stock positions in Cutera Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 16.37 million shares, up from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cutera Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 34 Increased: 34 New Position: 15.

The stock of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.30 target or 4.00% below today’s $6.56 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $329.60 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $6.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.18M less. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 52,405 shares traded or 34.92% up from the average. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Acquires Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding Sees 1Q Rev CNY760M-CNY775M; 21/05/2018 – Korean Cosmetic Machine PLABEAU Exclusively Available on Secoo; 02/04/2018 – Secoo Announces Strategic Partnerships with Renowned Fashion Show Host; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Lifestyle Business by Acquiring a Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 Secoo’s New Retail Campaign Reveals its Ambitions in Ecosystem-building; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Rev $217M; 19/03/2018 – Secoo Welcomes Emporio Armani Flagship Store; 26/04/2018 – Through Partnership with Capital Outlets, Secoo Enhances New Retail Area; 30/03/2018 – Secoo’s designer channel cooperated with more than 300 indie designers from Top 100 and Ontime Show

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 167,827 shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. for 170,613 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 831,270 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 362,729 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 145,677 shares.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $422.07 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $329.60 million. The firm provides upscale brand services and products, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It has a 14.71 P/E ratio. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale services and products.

