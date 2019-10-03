Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Reaches $6.16 Yearly Low; Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Sellers Increased By 24.1% Their Shorts

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) had an increase of 24.1% in short interest. GOSS’s SI was 2.07M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 24.1% from 1.67 million shares previously. With 168,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s short sellers to cover GOSS’s short positions. The SI to Gossamer Bio Inc’s float is 8.33%. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 25,364 shares traded. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.67 target or 8.00% below today’s $6.16 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $309.51 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $5.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $24.76M less. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 6,777 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Rev $217M; 21/05/2018 – Korean Cosmetic Machine PLABEAU Exclusively Available on Secoo; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.27; 19/03/2018 – Secoo Welcomes Emporio Armani Flagship Store; 16/03/2018 – Luxury E-commerce Secoo Expands Exclusive Brick-and-Mortar Experience to Couture Cocktails; 17/04/2018 – Secoo Aims to Structure a Lifestyle Premium Platform by Expanding Business; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding Sees 1Q Rev CNY760M-CNY775M; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Acquires Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q EPS 27c

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It currently has negative earnings. It has license agreement with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $309.51 million. The firm provides upscale brand services and products, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale services and products.