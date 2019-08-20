Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed By $671,251 Its Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Holding

Analysts expect Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. SECO’s profit would be $9.55 million giving it 9.70 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Secoo Holding Limited’s analysts see 375.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 10,035 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 19/03/2018 – Secoo Welcomes Emporio Armani Flagship Store; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 17/04/2018 – Secoo Aims to Structure a Lifestyle Premium Platform by Expanding Business; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding Sees 1Q Rev CNY760M-CNY775M; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Rev $217M; 16/03/2018 – Luxury E-commerce Secoo Expands Exclusive Brick-and-Mortar Experience to Couture Cocktails; 19/04/2018 – SECOO ENTERS LIFESTYLE BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING A CAISSA TRAVEL; 02/04/2018 – Secoo Announces Strategic Partnerships with Renowned Fashion Show Host; 26/04/2018 – Secoo Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2017; 21/05/2018 – Korean Cosmetic Machine PLABEAU Exclusively Available on Secoo

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 35,329 shares as Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB)’s stock rose 1.60%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 788,261 shares with $15.53M value, down from 823,590 last quarter. Connectone Bancorp Inc New now has $717.66M valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 167,666 shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) stake by 61,313 shares to 681,035 valued at $23.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 28,874 shares and now owns 618,949 shares. Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) was raised too.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $21.21 million for 8.46 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

