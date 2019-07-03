Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.42 21.09 Medifast Inc. 132 2.54 N/A 5.30 26.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Secoo Holding Limited and Medifast Inc. Medifast Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Secoo Holding Limited. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Secoo Holding Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 10.9% 5.4% Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Secoo Holding Limited are 3.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Secoo Holding Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medifast Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Secoo Holding Limited and Medifast Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Medifast Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $233 average price target and a 91.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of Secoo Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Medifast Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Medifast Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -8.53% -12.49% 2.89% -2.41% -13.17% -1.87% Medifast Inc. -1.45% 2.95% 7.71% -11.39% 13.21% 13.33%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited had bearish trend while Medifast Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Secoo Holding Limited.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.