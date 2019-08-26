Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (VOLVF) SI Increased By 0.74%

AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) had an increase of 0.74% in short interest. VOLVF’s SI was 7.34M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.74% from 7.29M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 18362 days are for AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VOLVF)’s short sellers to cover VOLVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 700 shares traded. AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. SECO’s profit would be $9.55 million giving it 9.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Secoo Holding Limited’s analysts see 375.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 21,981 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 02/04/2018 – Secoo Announces Strategic Partnerships with Renowned Fashion Show Host; 19/04/2018 – SECOO ENTERS LIFESTYLE BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING A CAISSA TRAVEL; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.50; 26/04/2018 – Secoo Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2017; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Lifestyle Business by Acquiring a Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.27; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding Sees 1Q Rev CNY760M-CNY775M; 16/03/2018 – Luxury E-commerce Secoo Expands Exclusive Brick-and-Mortar Experience to Couture Cocktails; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Acquires Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 Secoo’s New Retail Campaign Reveals its Ambitions in Ecosystem-building

More important recent AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sobi to sell priority review voucher – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “WeWork Stockâ€™s Numbers Just Donâ€™t Work for its Coming IPO – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WebSafety, Inc. Removes Red Stop Sign from OTCMarkets – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alrosa Offers Attractive Dividends And Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

AB Volvo , together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.76 billion. The firm offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Sunwin brands. It has a 8.61 P/E ratio. It also provides equipment used at construction sites, including pavers, compactors, excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated and rigid dump trucks under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks.