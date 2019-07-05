Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 14.08 N/A -0.53 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 118 3.05 N/A -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -823.3% -304.3% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a beta of 2.24 and its 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

The consensus price target of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 212.73%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $131.67 consensus price target and a 11.92% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is looking more favorable than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 91.3% respectively. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1.27% -12.53% 30.04% -37.52% -50.66% 8.66% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has weaker performance than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.