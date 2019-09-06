Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) Comparison side by side

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 15.88 N/A -0.47 0.00 Avedro Inc. 17 11.61 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Avedro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avedro Inc. are 9.6 and 9.1 respectively. Avedro Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Avedro Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 205.40%. On the other hand, Avedro Inc.’s potential upside is 4.56% and its consensus price target is $25. The results provided earlier shows that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. appears more favorable than Avedro Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares and 75.5% of Avedro Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Avedro Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had bearish trend while Avedro Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avedro Inc. beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.