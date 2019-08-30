Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 14.45 N/A -0.47 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 271 10.93 N/A 5.61 49.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Abiomed Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7% Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9%

Risk & Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s 2.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 128.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Abiomed Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Abiomed Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Abiomed Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Abiomed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 235.57% and an $2.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Abiomed Inc.’s average price target is $215, while its potential upside is 11.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. seems more appealing than Abiomed Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and Abiomed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 89.8% respectively. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Abiomed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. was less bearish than Abiomed Inc.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.