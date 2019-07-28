Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; INTERCLOUD SYS (ICLD) Shorts Decreased By 58.93%

Analysts expect Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8535. About 105,994 shares traded. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has declined 50.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.09% the S&P500. Some Historical EYES News: 09/04/2018 – SECOND SIGHT: ROBERT GREENBERG’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD, AS AN; 19/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/04/2018 – SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS – FORMER CHAIMAN ROBERT GREENBERG’S RESIGNATION “WAS AN OUTGROWTH OF A DISAGREEMENT OVER HIS REPORTING RELATIONSHIP” WITH CO; 09/04/2018 – Second Sight Announces Dr. Robert Greenberg’s Resignation from Board of Directors and as an Officer of the Company; 22/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC – BLAKE SUCCEEDS THOMAS MILLER AS CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EYES); 09/04/2018 – Second Sight Medical: Greenberg Served as CEO, Chairman; 22/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT NAMES JOHN T. BLAKE CFO; 10/05/2018 – Second Sight Medical Prod 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 22/03/2018 – Second Sight Medical: Blake Succeeds Thomas Miller as CFO

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The company has market cap of $106.00 million. The company's product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

