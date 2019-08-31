Second Curve Capital Upped Its Position in Meta Finl Group (CASH) by $1.27 Million; American Express Company (AXP) Shares Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Upped Holding

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 662,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.38M, up from 657,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 149,835 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4,499 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.43M shares. 95,544 are held by Park Oh. Hillsdale Inv Management owns 5,510 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boltwood Mgmt holds 1.54% or 21,644 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 1,295 shares. Welch Forbes Lc invested in 0.25% or 92,987 shares. Boys Arnold reported 43,203 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. The California-based Covington Cap has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.15% or 13,318 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 17 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd reported 3,705 shares. 10,104 are held by Cognios Capital Llc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 399,345 shares to 327,042 shares, valued at $24.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,598 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE).

