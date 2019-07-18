Second Curve Capital Trimmed New Home Co (NWHM) Holding; Shorts at Fibrogen (FGEN) Lowered By 1.63%

Fibrogen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) had a decrease of 1.63% in short interest. FGEN’s SI was 3.53M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.63% from 3.59M shares previously. With 489,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Fibrogen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s short sellers to cover FGEN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 320,949 shares traded. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has declined 23.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FGEN News: 12/04/2018 – ARGENTINA IS SAID TO PROBE TRADES OF ANDES FOR INSIDER TRADING; 09/05/2018 – FibroGen 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 13/03/2018 Announcing The First Andes Summit – Indigenous Wisdom-Keepers to Gather With People of The North to lnitiate a New Commitment to Earth Healing; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – FOURTH JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ROXADUSTAT WAS WELL TOLERATED IN STUDY; 09/05/2018 – FIBROGEN 1Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. LOSS/SHR 51C; 01/05/2018 – Imperas and Andes Extend Partnership, Delivering Models and Virtual Platforms for Andes RISC-V Cores with New AndeStar V5m; 21/05/2018 – FibroGen Presents Latest Data From PRAISE Phase 2b Study of Pamrevlumab in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at American Thoracic; 06/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased New Home Co Inc (NWHM) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc analyzed 80,000 shares as New Home Co Inc (NWHM)'s stock declined 36.75%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 1.90 million shares with $9.02 million value, down from 1.98 million last quarter. New Home Co Inc now has $84.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.315. About 37,808 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 55.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Fil Limited has 1.92 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. D E Shaw holds 0% or 10,070 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Intl has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). State Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 127,682 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). First Manhattan holds 921,691 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 6,683 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 15,627 shares. Denali Limited Liability Co accumulated 253 shares. Lsv Asset owns 35,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On The New Home Company Inc.’s (NYSE:NWHM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid New Home’s (NYSE:NWHM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “The New Home Company Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $312,989 activity. $52,548 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares were bought by Webb H Lawrence. The insider HEESCHEN PAUL C bought $15,320. Shares for $5,550 were bought by Stephens John Martin on Thursday, June 6. Stelmar Wayne bought $8,660 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) on Friday, June 14.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB.

More notable recent FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Share Price Increased 165% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Survey Clarifies Fibrogen (FGEN) Data Confusion – Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIZZ, LEN, FGEN – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FibroGen to Present Interim Phase 2 Data on Pamrevlumab in Subjects with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 2019 Annual Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. FibroGen had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FGEN in report on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Thursday, February 28 report.