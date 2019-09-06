Second Curve Capital Trimmed Its New Home Co (NWHM) Holding by $320,000; Sg Capital Management Stake in Harsco (HSC) Has Decreased by $16.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 823,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 717,908 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 144,388 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 20,421 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary

Since March 8, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,401 activity. The insider Stephens John Martin bought 1,500 shares worth $5,325. On Friday, August 16 the insider HEESCHEN PAUL C bought $18,950. On Thursday, June 6 Webb H Lawrence bought $49,766 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) or 12,960 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,509 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) or 1.07M shares. 19,818 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 15,627 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. First Manhattan stated it has 0.03% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). 127,682 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon. State Street has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 35,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 16,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 146,538 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 174,800 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 775 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,181 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 44,235 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn accumulated 857,734 shares.

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The New Home Company Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The New Home Company Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – Business Wire” published on February 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The New Home Company Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The New Home Company Announces Grand Opening of its First Two Neighborhoods at Brighton Landing in Vacaville – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The New Home Company Brings National Award-Winning Approach to its Community Design and Development at Bedford in Corona, California – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2018.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $27.34M for 12.12 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Metals and Minerals Becomes Harsco Environmental NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco Announces Completion of Clean Earth Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Signs Seven-Year Growth Contract With Egyptian Steel – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harsco – Leveraging Its Environmental Solutions To Greater Heights – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Management Lc reported 717,908 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 10,510 shares. Fdx stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Friess Assoc Lc has 0.79% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 532,675 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.06% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 1.94 million shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 96,777 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 188,162 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 54,010 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc stated it has 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 7,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).