Second Curve Capital Trimmed Its Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holding by $2.19 Million; Stock Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Position in Apple (Put) (AAPL) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 273,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 80,997 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 3282.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 820,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 845,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.62M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 17.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 22,465 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 50,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 168,751 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). 170,126 were reported by Martingale Asset L P. Bailard Inc accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 38,726 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Manufacturers Life The holds 34,246 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.08% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) or 192,000 shares. Price Michael F reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Frontier Cap Co Llc holds 0.25% or 4.33 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 3.60M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 15,877 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.35M for 8.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 42,375 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 13,145 shares. Harvard Mgmt holds 41.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 870,051 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 54,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. West Chester Advsr owns 8,585 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 375,966 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bryn Mawr reported 273,334 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 163,756 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 89,061 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund. 917,519 are held by Scotia. Trb Advsrs Lp reported 17.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 901,813 shares stake.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 52,500 shares to 500 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 114,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,433 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FTNT).

