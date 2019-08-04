Second Curve Capital Trimmed Holding in New Home Co (NWHM) as Stock Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Decreased Its Stake by $313,725

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 76,425 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 71,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Blackrock holds 0% or 731,678 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 242,830 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 20,915 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Ameritas Prtn Inc accumulated 775 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30,509 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 8,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Co reported 2,159 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 0.01% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,689 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $312,989 activity. The insider Webb H Lawrence bought 13,450 shares worth $52,548. Stephens John Martin had bought 2,000 shares worth $9,620 on Wednesday, March 13. 2,000 The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares with value of $8,740 were bought by Stelmar Wayne.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 149,480 shares. Moreover, Peoples Svcs Corporation has 2.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,475 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 126,897 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 5,416 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc invested 2.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 223,854 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.26 million shares. Boston Rech And Mgmt holds 2.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 27,537 shares. The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset has invested 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 2.31 million shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Com holds 5,731 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 356,295 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 25,957 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Sunbelt Securities reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).