Second Curve Capital Trimmed By $1.40 Million Its Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Position; Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 12.83% above currents $85.08 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. See Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC)’s stock declined 9.21%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 782,508 shares with $15.99 million value, down from 852,508 last quarter. Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc now has $578.92 million valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 55,501 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 57.8 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Manhattan Associates, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System owns 46,687 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,762 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Legal General Gp Plc has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). D E Shaw & owns 222,575 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 469,796 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 1,284 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 15,442 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 3,713 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 6.74M shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.3% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Bamco Ny holds 0.01% or 53,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 27 are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Manhattan Associates’s (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price Gain of 152%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vietnam says Facebook steps up local content restrictions – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 165,121 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 285,414 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 190,846 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 85,826 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 20,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 286,733 shares. D E Shaw & Com reported 49,072 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Second Curve Cap Ltd has invested 12.19% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 10,073 shares stake. First Advisors LP invested in 0% or 25,130 shares. Secor Cap LP holds 51,137 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 51,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $967,933 activity. $22,934 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J. $98,850 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were bought by Dolan James J.. Seidel Richard B. had bought 2,000 shares worth $50,000. $26,400 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Demas David J. 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 were bought by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21. 4,500 shares were bought by Bonvenuto David L, worth $95,175.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.96M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Hosts Farmers Market at Stores Nationwide – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Remain Confident With TriState Capital Despite Yield Curve Inversion – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Launches Ridgecut Toughwear â€“ An Exclusive Line of Apparel and Accessories Designed to Endure the Elements – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.