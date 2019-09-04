Second Curve Capital Stake in New Home Co (NWHM) Has Trimmed by $320,000; Seizert Capital Partners Increased Robert Half Intl Com (RHI) Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 45,746 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (RHI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 42,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 296,477 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32 million, up from 253,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 1.03M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS

Since March 8, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $320,121 activity. HEESCHEN PAUL C had bought 10,500 shares worth $50,550 on Friday, March 8. On Monday, June 17 Webb H Lawrence bought $49,997 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) or 12,345 shares. $8,660 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares were bought by Stelmar Wayne.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Second Curve Cap Limited Liability has invested 6.88% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 19,818 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 731,678 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 71,444 shares. Denali Advisors Lc has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.04% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) or 392,296 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 174,800 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Parametric Assocs Lc accumulated 30,509 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 3,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) or 128,438 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Lsv Asset accumulated 35,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2,201 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York invested in 104,310 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 80,174 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 0.06% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 219,000 shares. Lord Abbett Lc owns 633,422 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Seizert Cap Prns Limited Company holds 0.87% or 296,477 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 23,997 shares. Principal Group stated it has 181,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania invested in 77,265 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.3% or 113,786 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP holds 290,800 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 21,962 are owned by Westpac Bk Corporation. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 22,177 shares to 3,030 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 88,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,547 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com.

