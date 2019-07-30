Second Curve Capital Raised Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake; Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Has 0.67 Sentiment

Second Curve Capital Llc increased Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) stake by 13.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc acquired 67,000 shares as Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH)’s stock rose 9.12%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 570,931 shares with $11.24M value, up from 503,931 last quarter. Meta Finl Group Inc now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 100,090 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial

Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc (AAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 18 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 27 decreased and sold equity positions in Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 11.37 million shares, down from 11.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 85,604 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 21,083 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 5,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 24,571 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Com holds 0% or 12,065 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 66,920 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De reported 192,969 shares. Group Inc stated it has 437,092 shares. 381,372 are owned by Phocas Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 34,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gru LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 7,926 shares.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.54 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

Analysts await AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 211.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by AAC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.34% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd owns 631,226 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P., a New York-based fund reported 306,065 shares.