Second Curve Capital Raised Its Stake in Meta Finl Group (CASH) by $584,584; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Rose, Lomas Capital Management Increased Holding

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 401% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 564,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 705,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.25 million, up from 140,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 187,079 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 591,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, up from 570,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 198,118 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 129,659 shares to 632,341 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,604 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corp reported 430,898 shares stake. 50,184 are held by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,133 shares stake. C M Bidwell And Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 13,130 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Inc reported 1,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,802 were reported by Alps Advsr. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 287,363 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.98 million shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 4,311 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 32,487 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 129,588 shares to 195,782 shares, valued at $37.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 12,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,523 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Lc has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 13,011 shares. 45 are owned by Hillsdale Inv Mngmt. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.23% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Oppenheimer & Com accumulated 2,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 12,782 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.24% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Campbell Company Invest Adviser Ltd invested in 2,456 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Shufro Rose Communications Limited Liability has 3,000 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,296 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 86 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 14,400 shares.