Second Curve Capital Position in Meta Finl Group (CASH) Increased by $1.27 Million; As Walker & Dunlop (WD) Stock Value Rose, Argent Capital Management Decreased by $362,500 Its Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 186,725 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 59,395 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 66,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 117,144 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75M for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.54M shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 65,732 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 237,944 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 20,846 shares. Mason Street Limited holds 0% or 8,862 shares. Nantahala Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.1% or 1.80 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 42,225 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 347,316 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 5,810 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,309 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Moreover, Washington Tru Comml Bank has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 600 shares.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FitLife Brands Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Britain’s G4S open to offers for cash business after split approved – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Walker & Dunlop (WD) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Walker & Dunlop Enters Houston Market with Experienced Team – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 24,948 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 7,883 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 44,802 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 4,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). 177,972 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 23,300 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 25,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). 11,126 were accumulated by Jacobs Asset Mgmt Lc. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 2,377 shares stake.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 173,849 shares to 574,991 shares, valued at $22.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,465 shares, and has risen its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).