Second Curve Capital Position in Citigroup (C) Lifted by $2.10 Million as Valuation Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Raised Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 785,812 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 63,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 942 shares. Portland Inv Counsel owns 272,000 shares for 9.85% of their portfolio. Ally Fin accumulated 57,000 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Lc has 122,815 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 3,296 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 119,329 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.1% or 8,533 shares. Huber Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 14,749 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Consolidated Gru Limited Liability has 2.7% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73,742 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 153,548 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,120 shares. 6,073 were reported by Apriem Advisors. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.55 million shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,604 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $522.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,753 shares to 146,841 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oakmark Fund Inv (OAKMX) by 4,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,774 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG).