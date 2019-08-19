Second Curve Capital Maintains Stake in Meta Finl Group (CASH); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Acropolis Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $338,884

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 116,102 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.45. About 1.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.02% or 45,850 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.93% or 3.77M shares. Fairview Capital Lc holds 1,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 1.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 22,500 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 2.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sageworth invested in 0% or 14 shares. Clough LP reported 46,095 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Incline Mngmt holds 1.13% or 22,711 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.63% or 22,326 shares. 31,386 are held by Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 0.23% or 98,133 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 896,898 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 3,712 shares. Rmb Management Ltd owns 61,725 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,816 shares.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 28,606 shares to 978,107 shares, valued at $79.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,266 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. 5,810 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. South Dakota Inv Council owns 20,667 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bogle Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 10,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 11,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 9,456 shares. American accumulated 21,064 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 44,969 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP owns 17,453 shares. Nantahala Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.80M shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gru Ltd Partnership has 1.36M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

