Second Curve Capital Lowered Its Stake in Banc Of California (BANC) as Shares Rose; Shareholder Icm Asset Management Has Upped City Office Reit (CIO) Position

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 604,883 shares traded or 37.68% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 129,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 632,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, down from 762,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 398,318 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Forest Hill Cap Limited Liability Corp, Arkansas-based fund reported 661,499 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 29,055 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 132,610 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 136,969 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Blackrock Inc reported 6.69 million shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs Corporation reported 1.36% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ranger Mgmt LP accumulated 1.01 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,341 shares. Ejf Ltd Liability Com holds 3.47% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 277,500 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 84,000 shares.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 62,335 shares to 202,335 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 62,355 were reported by Renaissance Group Ltd. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 511,823 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 24,047 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation owns 0.27% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 166,816 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 95,622 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 59,470 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Bard Associates holds 0.64% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 107,189 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Co has 1.15% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Phocas invested in 2,124 shares or 0% of the stock. 34,841 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Citigroup Incorporated holds 12,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio.