Second Curve Capital Lowered Its Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) by $1.43 Million as Shares Rose; Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Ppl Corp. (PPL) as Market Valuation Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 101,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 2.25 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 160,498 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Company accumulated 55,725 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.1% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Signaturefd invested in 11,239 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada reported 700 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 19,169 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 133,960 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.87M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 207,766 shares. Chatham Capital Group stated it has 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hightower Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 157,436 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.33% or 117,111 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 162,881 shares. Bell Bank & Trust reported 93,924 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 254,278 shares stake. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Co invested in 0% or 194,688 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 139,668 shares. Citigroup invested in 50,597 shares. Pl Cap Advsrs Limited Com invested 13.67% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 108 shares. Ancora Advsrs Llc has invested 0.02% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). New Jersey-based Seidman Lawrence B has invested 5.31% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 58,261 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 81,660 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 222,833 shares stake. Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 2.91M shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67 million for 18.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.