Second Curve Capital Lowered Its Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holding by $2.19 Million; State Street Increased Holding in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 54,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 460,680 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 405,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 194,777 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 273,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 46,722 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $11.21M for 11.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $44.72 million activity. ALLEN MARY TEDD sold $112,834 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Monday, February 4. On Friday, March 22 Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. sold $43.24 million worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 2.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4.