Second Curve Capital Lowered Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) by $1.43 Million as Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Rockland Trust Co Lifted Its Position by $839,296

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 143,526 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 5,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 65,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 60,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 26/04/2018 – YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK WILL HAVE TO TAKE MEASURES AGAINST VIDEOS WITH HATE SPEECH, EXTREMIST CONTENT; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 09/05/2018 – Facebook said David Marcus, the head of Messenger, is starting up a small blockchain group; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.48M for 17.68 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 1.33M shares. Pl Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 3.40M shares or 13.67% of their US portfolio. 1,260 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Raymond James & Associate owns 28,813 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 73,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 254,278 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 741,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 27,401 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp has invested 1.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 32,590 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,600 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Twst.com published: “Banc of California Inc.: Banc of California, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – The Wall Street Transcript” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banc of California declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook user phone numbers found in server leak – TechCrunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Mgmt invested in 61,792 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Invest Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,214 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Capital Llc holds 3.16% or 3.50M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8.84 million were reported by Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Planning owns 50,025 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 45,969 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,137 shares. Harvard Mngmt Inc reported 12.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 19,810 shares.