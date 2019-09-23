Second Curve Capital Lowered By $5.04 Million Its Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stake; Sigmatron International (SGMA) Shorts Decreased By 27.88%

Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ:SGMA) had a decrease of 27.88% in short interest. SGMA’s SI was 7,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 27.88% from 10,400 shares previously. With 11,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s short sellers to cover SGMA’s short positions. The SI to Sigmatron International Inc’s float is 0.22%. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 5,825 shares traded. SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) has declined 38.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMA News: 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron 3Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Continue to Face Headwinds in Component Marketplace; 09/03/2018 Sigmatron Intl: SigmaTron Source 4Q, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ SigmaTron International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMA); 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Component Shortages in 3Q Will Likely Continue Through 4Q; 14/03/2018 – SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO FACE HEADWINDS IN COMPONENT MARKETPLACE DURING MUCH IF NOT ALL OF 2018

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Lyon William Homes (WLH) stake by 53.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares as Lyon William Homes (WLH)’s stock rose 13.79%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 247,604 shares with $4.51 million value, down from 527,604 last quarter. Lyon William Homes now has $762.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 224,048 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does William Lyon Homes’s (NYSE:WLH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JMP Securities Upgrades William Lyon Homes (WLH) to Market Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Share Price Is Up 39% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do William Lyon Homesâ€™s (NYSE:WLH) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc increased Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) stake by 62,335 shares to 202,335 valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Curo Group Hldgs Corp stake by 260,809 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 20.16 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

