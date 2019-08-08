Second Curve Capital Lowered By $1.40 Million Its Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Stake; Prudential Plc Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC)’s stock declined 9.21%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 782,508 shares with $15.99M value, down from 852,508 last quarter. Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc now has $583.56M valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 38,268 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs

Prudential Plc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 10.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 756,360 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Prudential Plc holds 6.79M shares with $422.24M value, down from 7.54M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $150.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 11.69 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Washington Capital Mngmt has invested 1.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5,442 are held by Montgomery Invest. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.49% or 39,805 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 266,285 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Communications Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 36,542 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 337,034 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brave Asset Management holds 12,554 shares. Stoneridge Prns Ltd Company reported 2.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 31,819 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 55,407 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12.55M shares.

Prudential Plc increased Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) stake by 8,230 shares to 78,588 valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 17,500 shares and now owns 309,710 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49B for 8.38 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kestrel Investment Mngmt holds 1.55% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 163,750 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 26,729 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 297,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pnc Gru has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Fairview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,000 shares. The New York-based American Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Franklin holds 13,337 shares. Fj Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.76% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 37,567 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Perritt Cap Inc accumulated 65,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.02% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,106 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.11% stake. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.02% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.91M for 11.30 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.